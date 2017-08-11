On Thursday, Taylor Swift took the stand in a Denver courthouse to testify against the radio DJ she claims groped her during a concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. That was day four of the trial, but the first time Swift took the stand, and essentially the first time we've really seen the singer since she ducked out of public life following the drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Well, "seen" in the loosest sense of the word. Since photos aren't allowed inside the courtroom, we have to rely on artist sketches to glimpse what Swift looked like while taking the stand. Turns out, these sketches have made quite a few waves on Twitter, since some fans — a lot, actually — don't really see the resemblance.
I have both everything and nothing at all to say about this courtroom sketch of Taylor Swift from today's trial. pic.twitter.com/3A9OgeKx6e— Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 8, 2017
"I have both everything and nothing at all to say about this courtroom sketch of Taylor Swift from today's trial," one fan wrote.
Others were more forthright.
this courtroom sketch of taylor swift is terrible and I'm crying ? pic.twitter.com/ttSUbuPXjN— 맛있는 찹쌀 도너츠 (@yungido) August 9, 2017
"this courtroom sketch of taylor swift is terrible and I'm crying," another said.
Some people were even coming up with conspiracy theories that could explain why the sketch looks so questionable.
this is a courtroom sketch of taylor swift— Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) August 8, 2017
i think the artist's name is katheryn hudson pic.twitter.com/AarwDGK99V
"this is a courtroom sketch of taylor swift," a reporter at BuzzFeed wrote. "i think the artist's name is katheryn hudson" (Katheryn Hudson is Katy Perry's real name).
This also isn't the first time in recent memory that a courtroom sketch artist has taken some creative liberties.
Who did it better? Taylor Swift's courtroom sketch artist or Martin Shkreli's? pic.twitter.com/6Ar7iIYRhV— Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) August 9, 2017
"Who did it better? Taylor Swift's courtroom sketch artist or Martin Shkreli's?"
The debate rages on, but it's important to remember that the reason these sketches exist in the first place is because Taylor Swift was allegedly the victim of sexual assault, and is being forced to relive that horrible 2013 moment in order to seek justice. It's safe to say fans all over the world are watching,
