Bruno Mars Donated $1 Million To Help Flint

Bruno Mars is turning some of that 24K Magic into million-dollar miracles for Michigan. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the "Uptown Funk" singer has donated $1 million to help Flint residents who have been exposed to lead-contaminated water.
"As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again," the Hawaii-born pop star said in a statement. He announced the donation during Saturday night's concert in nearby Auburn Hills as part of his 24K Magic world tour.
Proceeds from the Live Nation-produced show will go to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, a local charity which works with nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and development of children affected by the water crisis, as well as supporting small and minority-owned businesses in the area.
Advertisement
Flint's water crisis began in 2014 when the city switched its water source to a cheaper alternative without anti-corrosive agents. As a result, residents were subjected to lead and toxic substances which have been linked to severe health issues, including a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire's disease.
Mars' act of generosity has clearly struck a chord with the Great Lake State. After posting a selfie with the message "God bless you Michigan," the singer was flooded with Instagram comments praising him for his donation.
"So proud of what you did," one fan commented, while another supporter celebrated Mars' "million-dollar smile."
"Thank you so much for your kind heart and helping with Flint," added a grateful commenter.
Mars isn't the first celebrity to offer Flint residents a helping hand. Cher, Big Sean, Pearl Jam, Meek Mill, Matt Damon, Jimmy Fallon, Eminem, and NFL player Brandon Carr have previously made donations of money and bottled water.
Advertisement