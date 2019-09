Though we haven't received word on what exactly Chris will do to celebrate over the weekend, we do know that if he's partying, he'd rather be hitting the club with Liam's fiancée. In an interview with ET back in July, the middle Hemsworth man (from youngest to oldest it's Liam, Chris, and Luke) said that the "best partier" between his brothers was actually Miley Cyrus ! For some reason, that doesn't totally surprise us.