Jimmy Kimmel Provides A Tear-Jerking Update On Son Billy's Health

Jimmy Kimmel and his family have been incredibly brave over the past five months as they've loved and provided endless support for their baby son, Billy, who was born with a congenital heart defect that can only be treated through invasive surgeries.
Shortly after Billy was born, he underwent a heart surgery that Kimmel described on his show as a "terrifying experience." Though it feels like the family just celebrated the success of the first procedure, the late show host revealed that his son will need to make more trips to the hospital in the near future in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Advertisement
"He has to have two more open-heart surgeries," Kimmel told THR. "We would like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse."
Kimmel said that even though Billy needs more medical attention, the infant is otherwise happy and a blast to be around.
"He's doing great," Kimmel said. "Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He's juggling. He's translating Flaubert from French into English. He's really an amazing kid. No — he smiles. That's pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans."
Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017
During the interview Kimmel also opened up about his previous comments on the importance of accessible healthcare in the United States.
"I don't see what the difference between healthcare and education is," he said. "Every kid should have a right to an education. We don't seem to have a problem with paying for that. I was relieved when the [GOP bills] failed to pass, but it's far from over."
"I worry that those who oppose Obamacare are going to do everything they can to make sure it doesn't work," he continued. "Nothing is perfect, but when people are working against something, it makes it a tough road. I worry that these politicians don't care about the people they represent. I have spoken with so many people who strongly believe the reason they are alive or their brother is alive or their parents are alive is the Affordable Health Care Act. It's undeniable if you talk to people."
Advertisement