Since then, Billy hasn't been far from our minds. Yesterday, Jimmy shared a social media update letting us know the Billy is now three months old and "doing great." Billy's giant happy smile confirms that he definitely feels better. Kimmel also encouraged his audience to "remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got." With the dissolution of the healthcare bill in Congress this week, it seems that the Affordable Care Act is safe — for now. It's no secret that the Republicans still want to repeal the ACA, and will probably make more efforts to do so, leaving many kids like Billy with no access to the care they need. The Kimmel family has repeatedly praised the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the sensitive and immediate care that Billy needed in order to save his life. We're happy to see little Billy is doing well, and hope that all children can get the healthcare they need as well.