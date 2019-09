Luckily, many CHDs are easy to treat, or require no treatment at all besides follow-up appointments with a cardiologist, Dr. Hsu says. Around 25% of babies with CHD have a critical CHD, and require surgery or other procedures in the first year of their life, according to the CDC. An estimated 1 million people in the United States are living with a CHD, and Dr. Hsu says that there's a "whole field of people who are surviving" from CHDs. If your child had a surgical "repair" on their heart as an infant, then later on when they grow up they may need to have the part replaced because their heart has grown, she says. "Most of the things we do surgery on makes the kids able to grow and have good lives," Dr. Hsu says. "They may need a valve replaced, but it's like repairing your car."