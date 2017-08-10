Zedd Prepared Himself Before Dating Selena Gomez, But It Wasn't Enough

Selena Gomez will remember that for a very brief period pre-Weeknd, the actor and singer dated EDM prodigy Zedd. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in 2015, but nonetheless, Zelena happened and Zedd is bringing it up again in a new interview with Billboard.
The DJ said that he knew that dating a worldwide superstar would be a major change from his past relationships, but there was no way he could prepare himself for the trappings of being an It couple.
Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) told the music magazine that the relationship didn't just affect him. He explained that paparazzi and fans also reached out to his friends and family.
"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he told Billboard. "She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."
Rumors surrounding Zedd and Gomez began after the two worked together for "I Want You To Know" and the singer confirmed that the two were more than just friendly coworkers in June of 2015. It was the first (and only) time that Zedd went public with a relationship and taking into account the way he described the near-mayhem, it'll probably be a long time before he has a second high-profile fling.
Unsurprisingly, he didn't reveal any news on who he's dating or if he's dating at all. Instead, he wants the headlines to center around his work, whether it's with Kesha's new material or Welcome, the ACLU benefit he coordinated earlier this year.
But he doesn't regret Zelena at all. Instead, he says that the relationship was the first time that he saw real fame firsthand. He told Billboard that he didn't know what being famous really was "until Selena came into my world."
