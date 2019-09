Partaking in the #PutTheNailInIt campaign is a great way to encourage more people to get involved in the cause, but it's crucial to acknowledge that symbolically showing your support isn’t the same as taking real action. What’s even more important than painting a nail is starting the conversation with your friends and loved ones, volunteering, attending and hosting fundraising events, and donating to survivors of domestic abuse and the organizations that help them. That's how you actually make a difference — because unfortunately, you won't find real change at the bottom of a bottle of Essie Flowerista