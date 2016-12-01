Why People All Over The World Are Wearing Red Lipstick Today

In 1994, MAC founders Frank Angelo and Frank Toskan launched the MAC AIDS Fund and, with it, released the OG Viva Glam (they didn’t have hashtags back then!) lipstick. The instantly recognizable, bright-red bullet raised awareness and funds for those suffering from and affected by HIV/AIDS. And 100% of the proceeds helped fund HIV/AIDS programs. And, in the 22 years since, the brand has raised over $430 million (yes, million) for the cause.



You can support the MAC AIDS Fund by purchasing a #VIVAGLAM lipstick or gloss any day of the year, but it’s especially crucial to raise awareness annually on World AIDS Day, December 1. That’s why MAC urged its millions of devotees to take to Instagram today and make their voices heard by showing off their own #VIVAGLAM looks. More than two decades since its launch, that fiery red has made its way to every corner of the world, from Moscow to Melbourne to Texas and everywhere in-between. Click through to see the best looks from all over the globe. Then, consider adding yours to the mix.



