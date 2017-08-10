Story from Pop Culture

Britney Spears Was Removed From A Concert After A Fan Rushed The Stage

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Rushing the stage is the quickest way to ruin a concert and put musicians in serious danger — but unfortunately, the experience is all too common for plenty of stars.
During a Britney Spears concert on Wednesday, a man rushed onto the stage. He was quickly taken down by security, but the event still looked like it was quite a scare.
TMZ obtained footage of the video, which shows a frightened Spears being escorted off the stage once she realizes what's happening. At first, Spears doesn't realize the intruder is on stage, and she asks the audience if they're "having fun." But once Spears realizes there's a situation at hand, her knees start to go weak.
"He has a gun?" she says in the clip. (It's not clear if the man was actually armed.) Luckily, bodyguards escorted the man off stage before anything escalated further. Still, the man reportedly tried to attack the security guards with an apparent kick before he was taken out of the building.
Several fans shared video of the scary incident on Twitter.
The incident happened during Spears' Piece of Me concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Spears has a residency in Vegas through the end of the year.
According to reports, though, Spears came back onstage after the scare to finish the concert. Even a security scare can't stop Brit Brit.
A rep for Spears didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if and when we obtain a response.
