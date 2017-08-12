These Drag Queen Makeup Secrets Are Better Than Anything You've Ever Heard On YouTube

"We have an Emmy and it's great, but we don’t do this to snatch trophies. The truth is that we must do it," RuPaul told an intimate crowd at an event for the show in L.A. "It's our calling, to bring love, colors, music, laughter, dancing, and joy — that is what we bring. [It's] our secret weapon in these trying times. That is how we prevail and that's how we will ultimately win."