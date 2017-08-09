Milo Ventimiglia's Dad Thinks French Fries Are More Important Than Emmy Nominations & Is He That Wrong?
It's an honor just to be nominated for an Emmy — but as Milo Ventimiglia's dad would remind you, scoring an Emmy nod is not the biggest honor in the world. And it's certainly not as big of a deal as National French Fry Day.
The This Is Us actor — who plays deceased patriarch Jack Pearson on the tear-triggering NBC series — admitted during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that his father wasn't particularly excited about his nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. While Ventimiglia said that he received a whopping "272 text messages, 50 voicemails and 97 emails" following the news that he was in the running to take home the gold statue, Ventimiglia's dad made sure to Instagram something really important: a photo of some delicious fries.
"On the day of the nomination, it also happened to be National French Fry Day," the TV star told Kimmel.
He wasn't kidding — Kimmel even pulled up the Gilmore Girls alum's father's Instagram account. (Unfortunately for us foodies, the actual name of the account was blurred.)
"I have missed a few National Celebrations in my day, but I won’t miss this one. Today is National French Fry Day," read Ventimiglia off his dad's Instagram caption.
To be fair to papa Ventimiglia, you can't eat an Emmy.
It's not just fries that have the man's heart, either: chili and ice cream are also celebration-worthy.
"The best was the day after was National Chili Mac Day, and so my dad took this beautiful photograph of chili mac," Ventimiglia told Kimmel. "And then the following day was National Ice Cream Day and my dad was like, 'God, these national days are killing me.'"
One place Ventimiglia's dad won't be Instagramming food from? The Emmys. According to the actor, his father turned down the invite to be his guest. Apparently, he's holding out for when Ventimiglia scores an Oscar nod. Maybe he just heard the dinner is better at the Academy Awards?
