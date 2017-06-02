It's been five months since the premiere of the Gilmore Girls revival, and we still don't have answers to this very important question: Who is the father of Rory Gilmore's baby?
Lucky for us, Milo Ventimiglia graciously stepped in to make one thing abundantly clear — Jess is not the father of the baby.
At a panel for Gotham at the Heroes & Villains fan fest Saturday, the 39-year-old was asked if he would return for another season of Gilmore Girls, according to Movie Pilot. In short, he probably wouldn't. The show is almost 20 years old, and he's got 40 more seasons of This Is Us to film.
Advertisement
"Just so you know, it's not Jess' kid," Ventimiglia added at the end of his response. Because the truth is, more episodes of Gilmore Girls aren't that necessary. (Sorry.) But finding out the truth about that baby is necessary. We'd be fine if Amy Sherman-Palladino sent out a press release regarding the paternity of that 'lil fetus.
Ventimiglia's answer also suggests that the cast members know who the father is. So: Come out, come out wherever you are. If Jess isn't the father — and based on my knowledge of the show, his paternity wasn't that likely, anyway — then it could be Logan (Matt Czurhry) or Rory's one-night stand, a Wookiee cosplaying idiot. My money's on Logan, as is Romper's and Vulture's. This means that Matt Czurhry has some 'splaining to do. If Milo Ventimiglia knows the baby doesn't belong to Jess, then Czurhry should know the real answer.
Sherman-Palladino has admitted that she has this info, too. She told TVline in December, "Yes. And I'm not even trying to be cryptic."
Her defense of the paternity mystery is that Rory's pregnancy is about Rory, not the men in her life. "A lot of Rory became about Team Jess and Team Dean and Team Logan, and Rory was about more than her boyfriends," she pointed out.
However, she added that an astute viewer might be able to figure out this television conundrum. "I think there are strong indicators," she said...cryptically. Like we said, a press release would be nice.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement