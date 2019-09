How To Wear 3 Bags At Once & Not Look Weighed Down

That's why we were pretty damn pleased to see that last season's runways showed it is possible to rock the multi-bag look without feeling disheveled or weighed down. Coach sent models down the catwalk with two bags over their shoulder and another in-hand; Gucci styled three bags falling down a model's side, each hanging below the next; and Anya Hindmarch used micro bags as add-on accessories to larger bags, combining the three to make for one multicompartmental piece. As ridiculous as it may sound (we know how extra Fashion Week shows can be), this might actually be the most practical — and wearable — accessories trend we've seen in a while.