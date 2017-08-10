How To Wear 3 Bags At Once & Not Look Weighed Down

As New Yorkers, we practically live out of our bags — yes, plural. Especially during the week, we find ourselves schlepping a tote that fits our laptop, a gym bag big enough to hold sneakers and a change of clothes, and a crossbody for all the little things...all at once. Truthfully, when we see any one-bag-wonders (i.e. someone who doesn't need multiple carryalls to get through the day), we're in awe at how they have their shit so together.