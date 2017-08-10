How To Wear 3 Bags At Once & Not Look Weighed Down

As Londoners, we practically live out of our bags — yes, plural. Especially during the week, we find ourselves schlepping a tote that fits our laptop, a gym bag big enough to hold trainers and a change of clothes, and a crossbody for all the little things...all at once. Truthfully, when we see any one-bag-wonders (i.e. someone who doesn't need multiple carryalls to get through the day), we're in awe at how they have their shit so together.
That's why we were pretty damn pleased to see that last season's runways showed it is possible to rock the multi-bag look without feeling disheveled or weighed down. Coach sent models down the catwalk with two bags over their shoulder and another in-hand; Gucci styled three bags falling down a model's side, each hanging below the next; and Anya Hindmarch used micro bags as add-on accessories to larger bags, combining the three to make for one multicompartmental piece. As ridiculous as it may sound (we know how extra Fashion Week shows can be), this might actually be the most practical — and wearable — accessories trend we've seen in a while.
Here's what we learned: Pairing multiple shapes, sizes, and silhouettes gives you more room to play with the season's best bags. So we put that to the test with some of our dream pieces. Next time you leave the house with three bags in hand, don't even think
twice thrice about it, and instead consider how randomly cool and practical your trio is.