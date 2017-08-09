Lauren Conrad isn't the only Laguna Beach alumnae with baby news. According to E! News, Conrad's co-star, Casey Reinhardt, will be welcoming a new addition of her own in 2018.
Reinhardt announced her pregnancy in a sweet (if not sort-of showy) Instagram post that featured her growing family and the hashtag #15weekspregnant.
"Sean, Kensington, and I are sooooo thrilled to finally announce that angel baby number two will be joining our family in January!!" Reinhardt captioned her Instagram photo. "We are beyond excited for our new precious addition and we feel so incredibly blessed!!"
Fans that keep up with Reinhardt's current ventures know that the former pageant girl managed to build a cupcake empire after her stint on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills. Reinhardt and her Casey's Cupcakes brand (which now has two locations in Southern California) even managed to snag an appearance on — and win — an episode of Food Network's Cupcake Wars.
Since setting up her sweets shop in 2009, she had a daughter with husband Sean Brown and shifted to focus on entrepreneurship and charity work instead of reality TV. When the new baby does come, it'll be the second child for Reinhardt and Brown. Last year, they welcomed a daughter, Kensington Kelly.
It seems that everyone in Orange County that gets followed around (or has been tailed) by a production team knows each other. E! News adds that Orange County-based Bravolebrities Lydia McLaughlin and Kara Keough Bosworth of Real Housewives of Orange County fame both offered up their congratulations.
"Yay! Congrats you guys," current Housewife McLaughlin wrote, adding a sweet kissing emoji.
If Reinhardt ever considers coming back to TV, it looks like she's got some pretty well-connected pals to reach out to. After seeing so much of Vicki Gunvalson and Co. on Real Housewives of Orange County, the show could use some fresh faces. Hear that, Andy Cohen?
