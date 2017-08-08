No beauty brand has taken the internet by storm quite like The Ordinary, with its smart single-ingredient formulas, minimalist packaging, and insane cult following on Reddit's SkincareAddiction forum. But the Canada-based company’s best quality — no-bullshit, clinical language that skips flowery marketing speak — is also its biggest (and perhaps only) downfall, because shopping its site can be ridiculously confusing to skin-care novices.
The Ordinary does have plans to open numerous brick-and-mortar stores worldwide, but there’s even better news if a storefront has still yet to pop up near you: The brand is now officially available from another authorized online retailer that’s considerably easier to navigate, much to the delight of fans who have a hard time understanding what, exactly, a “stable suspension” might entail.
As of this past weekend, The Ordinary launched several of its most-loved offerings on SkinStore, which already stocks best-selling brands like Caudalie, SkinCeuticals, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, so you can find your favorites alongside, well, all your other favorites. Considering how frequently The Ordinary tends to sell out, and the high volume of orders the site receives, now you’ll have an even better chance of snagging the ones you want… and you might just get them faster, too.
While you won’t find all of the brand’s products on SkinStore just yet, the online shop did mention in a comment on Instagram that the brand’s highly coveted Colours foundations are set to hit the site next month — so we can probably expect to see plenty more of The Ordinary where that came from. Not to mention, the free U.S. delivery on all orders $49 and above isn’t half bad, particularly when you have firm plans to stock up already.
