Ryan Seacrest, being the longtime host of American Idol and new co-star to one Kelly Ripa, understands the importance of good skin. (How else do you think he's managed to look almost exactly the same as he did when he first entered the spotlight in 2002 if not for him taking care of his visage?) Luckily, Seacrest is willing to share the skin tips that'll make you look like a child again — at least, that was the joke on last week's The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, when Seacrest introduced his new skin-care line.