Ryan Seacrest, being the longtime host of American Idol and new co-star to one Kelly Ripa, understands the importance of good skin. (How else do you think he's managed to look almost exactly the same as he did when he first entered the spotlight in 2002 if not for him taking care of his visage?) Luckily, Seacrest is willing to share the skin tips that'll make you look like a child again — at least, that was the joke on last week's The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, when Seacrest introduced his new skin-care line.
As he told Fallon, Seacrest created the multi-step skin regimen in partnership with celebrity dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD. Seeing an open market for men's skincare and nothing that suited his needs, Seacrest jumped on the opportunity to co-found Polished, a high-end collection targeted specifically for men. Men’s skin care has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, so it’s fitting that the radio personality/TV host/E! news producer wanted in on the action.
The collection consists of five products: Dual Cleanse & Shave, Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF 30, Daily Micro-Scrub, Anti-Aging Serum, and the Daily Lip Care balm with SPF 15. (So, basically, all the essentials.)
Fallon chose to test out the anti-aging serum from the line in front of the audience. By the show's account, it worked so well that he magically transformed into a little kid again. (Cue a steam of laughter.) Of course, these products won't actually turn back the clock, but it does promise the kind of glow that’ll make you feel young again — and, hey, it beats frosted lip gloss.
