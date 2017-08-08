Supermodel Kate Moss is no stranger to the beauty world: She's had a long-running collaboration with Rimmel London, is still the face of some of Calvin Klein's most iconic fragrances, is a muse to Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGreath... you get the picture. If Moss backs it, people buy it — including us. So it makes perfect sense that she's now partnering with another brand to bring the world (or at least New York) her beauty favorites.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Moss has collaborated with Decorteé, a luxury Japanese line, to give us mere mortals her everyday look. The Kate Moss Favorites kit is a curated collection of the products she uses to create her groomed brows, soft, neutral eyes, and rosy-tinted lips.
So what's inside? The kit contains a makeup palette filled with six shadows and four matte lipsticks, three lip/eye brushes, a lip pencil, liquid eyeliner, and a brow pencil — all housed inside a chic black bag. There's nothing trendy or tricky to figure out here, which is exactly the point. It's exactly what the coolest person you know would need to look effortlessly put together — nothing more, nothing less.
The Kate Moss set is only available at Saks Fifth Avenue (online and in-store), and at $190, it doesn't come cheap. But ask yourself: What would an iconic supermodel who parties with rockstars and wears leopard coats and sequin dresses in the morning do? She'd indulge, of course, and you should, too.
