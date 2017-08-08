How Bryan Really Felt About Watching Rachel Cry & Make Out With Peter

America might not be Team Bryan, but Ryan Seacrest sure as hell is. The recently-minted co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan hosted the newly engaged couple, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo on the morning talk show the morning after it was revealed that the Miami chiropractor won the heart of Lindsay. The conclusion of this season of The Bachelorette had Twitter ablaze in conjunction with the three-hour series finale and After The Rose sit down, hosted by Chris Harrison. But it's clear from the couple's appearance alongside Seacrest and his fill-in host, singer Rita Ora, that these two are smitten with each other. (Still gotta pour one out for Peter, though.)
In between literally gushing over Abasolo, Seacrest asks the 37-year-old how it felt to see his now-fiancé cry and make out with Peter Krause, the runner-up in winning Lindsay's heart.
"Was that tough to watch that for you?" Seacrest asks.
"Yeah, with all the guys it is a little strange to watch your fiancé date 30 other guys, but I am mentally strong so I came into this whole process knowing that she was going to relationships with other guys, deep connections, and maybe even love," he said. "But at the end of the day I knew she could only be in love with one man, and that was me." Touché Abasolo. Of the intense moments between Lindsay and Krause shown during their breakup scene, Lindsay said she felt "frustrated" at reliving the "mind games" the two were playing with each other.
Moving on from ghosts of boyfriends past, the couple again confirmed that they will be having a winter wedding in either December 2018 or January 2019, and that both Seacrest and Ora will be invited. The two also revealed a few other tidbits: Lindsay will be changing her last name to Abasolo when the two wed. They want either three or four kids. They don't know where they're living yet. And they're in looooove.
