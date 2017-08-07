Perfect Human Justin Trudeau Had Some Trouble With A Kayak

To err is human. And to prove that he's really just one of us, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau definitely erred while maneuvering himself into a kayak yesterday, taking an impromptu dip into the waters off of British Columbia's Gulf Islands National Park Reserve.
According to Canada's CTV News, the incident occurred in shallow water, so Trudeau managed to keep his head above water the entire time. Other parts of his body, however, were not so lucky. Photographers managed to snap photos of Trudeau with his left leg sticking out of the water. He took the spill in good spirits with a smile on his face the entire time.
Advertisement
Trudeau takes spill into ocean while getting into kayak near Vancouver Island https://t.co/CcrvUCTtJu pic.twitter.com/XdYoeXwhVt— CTV News (@CTVNews) August 5, 2017
Making a splash at @GulfIslandsNPR this morning. pic.twitter.com/SYUSwvTOf2— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 5, 2017
"I'm just happy the national media was there to capture that," he told CTV.
While the PM was not the image of grace and poise, his wife, Sophie Trudeau, slipped into her kayak without any mishaps. Trudeau was on the excursion for two reasons: Not only was it a way for the first family to promote the Canadian National Park System's admission-free 2017, Trudeau added that he's been a lifelong sailor and respected the importance of the ecology in the face of his decision to extend an oil pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia.
But the kayak-related tumble wasn't the only thing that went down on the water. During his trip, Trudeau ran into a bride and groom on their way to their wedding reception. Clad in full black-tie formal wear, the couple managed to get the PM to pose for a few photos.
Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner spotted @JustinTrudeau + Sophie kayaking at the @GulfIslandsNPR and came over to say hi pic.twitter.com/70UpHshD1o— Adam Scotti ??? (@AdamScotti) August 5, 2017
"He said, 'I'm not going to take my shirt off this time,"' Michelle Gruetzner, the bride, told CTV. Trudeau kept his top on (a reference to a past photobomb) and gave Gruetzner two kisses in addition to posing for a few snapshots. "It's a nice addition to the photo album," she added.
Environmentalist, romantic, outdoorsman. It looks like Trudeau isn't holding back. He's giving everyone out there a reason to swoon, no matter their political views.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement