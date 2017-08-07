Hillary Clinton Got The Special Wonder Woman Screening She Deserves

Back in June Hillary Clinton expressed that Wonder Woman was definitely on her "must-see" list.
"I haven't seen Wonder Woman yet, but I'm going to, in part because it's directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins," the 2016 presidential candidate said. "But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley."
This weekend, the Alamo Drafthouse in New York City gave Clinton – along with her husband and some of their friends – the special Wonder Woman screening she deserves.
Mike Sampson, a spokesman for the Alamo Drafthouse, said the screening was organized after Clinton publicly mentioned she wanted to see Wonder Woman. Sampson told the Huffington Post that the Drafthouse “sent word on social media” that they'd be more than happy to host Clinton.
“She had seen the tweet and asked if the offer still stood,” he said. “We were happy to set up a private screening, for which they organized the guest list. We were obviously thrilled to have them as guests at our theater and they have an open invitation to return any time in the future.”
Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/a3yUlLFvEH— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) August 6, 2017
The theater is located in downtown Brooklyn, in close proximity to Clinton's presidential campaign headquarters. The Drafthouse previously made headlines for hosting women-only screenings of Wonder Woman.
Clinton has kept busy over the past nine months. She recently launched Onward Together, a political action organization that fundraises for progressive political groups including Swing Left, Indivisible, Color of Change, Emerge America, and Run for Something.
Clinton's memoir What Happened, which will focus on the 2016 election, hits shelves on September 12.
