We Have Questions About This Ear Blackhead Removal Video

This story was originally published August 5, 2017.
This latest viral extraction video, which was recently shared by Allure, features two sizeable blackheads being removed from the inside of someone's ear. Even if you are not personally a fan of watching pimple popping and extraction videos, you have probably watched at least part of one gunk-spewing clip through loosely-laced fingers, but this one is next level.
Assuming our initial reaction is the same: yes, you can get blackheads in your ear!
The video was posted on a pimple popping subreddit by TychaBrahe. "I never knew blackheads like this developed in ears until I saw the first of these. Now, I don't know what is more disturbing, that they exist or that they are CONNECTED," commented the Redditor. That was news to me as well; I never thought about my ears as somewhere that could develop clogged pores, but the internet is for learning things.
Advertisement
The roughly eight-and-a-half-minute video was originally posted by a spa in China. In it, you see the blackheads being slowly extracted with a pair of pointed tweezers. As a video of that length would imply, it does get arduous. These blackheads aren't going without a fight. As the open comedones get cleared, relaxing spa music plays in the background. I'll be honest, I couldn't make it all the way through without fast forwarding. There's just something about pus, oil, and dead skin cells — it makes me squirm, but some people find it gratifying to watch.
Unlike some of the more edited-down, Dr. Pimple Popper videos, you witness the full extraction in real time with this video. Let this serve as a cautionary reminder: this video is not for the weak of heart.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement