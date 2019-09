We Have Questions About This Ear Blackhead Removal Video

The roughly eight-and-a-half-minute video was originally posted by a spa in China. In it, you see the blackheads being slowly extracted with a pair of pointed tweezers. As a video of that length would imply, it does get arduous. These blackheads aren't going without a fight. As the open comedones get cleared, relaxing spa music plays in the background. I'll be honest, I couldn't make it all the way through without fast forwarding. There's just something about pus, oil, and dead skin cells — it makes me squirm, but some people find it gratifying to watch.