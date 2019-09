Interestingly, the scene doesn’t cut right after the Hiddleston dig, and instead adds a fun new layer to the Swift romance drama. “No, he’s a friend of mine,” adds Calvin of the fellow Swift ex-boyfriend. Does this mean there is a secret support group of men who have experienced the tabloid storm that is a Taylor Swift breakup? Do they eat their feelings in bolognese together? Or, is this a hint the entire Hiddleswift madness, including Harris’ many, many tweets last summer , was all a publicity stunt among clandestine pals? Diplo has admitted to knowing all of Taylor Swift’s “secrets,” telling GQ, “There's definitely scary stuff going on. And I'm scared. I'm scared for my life." While that revelation was shared in 2015, it’s possible Diplo, who does in fact hang out with fellow producer Harris from time to time, knows more about Hiddleswift than we ever will and is trying to spill the tea through his TV show.