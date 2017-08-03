Armie Hammer and his beautiful wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have two kids running around at home. That means a lot of their time is probably spent focusing on their little ones. So, Hammer has created one easy-to-follow rule for his date nights: no talking about kids.
The busy couple hardly even has time to go out together. Hammer remarked that they have to do date nights "by force." Not only is Hammer fresh off of his upcoming film Call Me By Your Name, but Chambers just gave birth to their first son, and they have 3-year-old Harper at home. That's arguably a little more taxing. And, lucky for her, Hammer fully agrees.
"It’s hard when you're breastfeeding — my wife — it's hard cause there’s only so much time you can leave," Hammer explained to US Weekly while at the HFPA Grants Banquet. "You just make it work. You know?"
And part of making it work means focusing on themselves for a second.
"We go to sushi, and we don’t talk talk about the kids, that’s the biggest thing," Chambers said, then added "We don’t have date night just to tell cute kid stories."
They may have a ban on cute kid stories on date night, but that didn't stop Hammer from spilling one his favorite moments with newborn baby, Ford.
"I do think it’s pretty funny when [Ford] pees on my wife," Hammer said. "That’s always a good one. He’s just hilarious. He loves to laugh, and he’s also very shy. So he’ll start laughing and then he’ll hide his face. He’s cute."
Well, if he's anything like his father, Ford is definitely a cutie.
