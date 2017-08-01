The Call Me By Your Name Trailer Is Here & Armie Hammer Is A Perfect Tan Dream

The Call Me By Your Name trailer is here and it's a bronzed, sultry masterpiece full of hot sexual tension, cool linen shirts, and Armie Hammer.
The trailer, which premiered on Vulture, gives us our first real taste of the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Andre Aciman's acclaimed 2007 novel of the same name (which received really, really good reviews and you should all read it in preparation).
The film, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, tells the story of a budding romance between a 24-year-old American intern and a 17-year-old boy who share the same house for the summer and become lovers. Hammer plays Oliver, the intern working on his book while on vacation from Columbia University, who charms the teenage Elio, played by my new favorite person, Timothée Chalamet. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash) and takes place in the Italian Riviera in 1983, which means that the entire cinematic experience will be absolutely picturesque, and that we should expect to see Hammer and Chalamet on the red carpet of the Oscars together.
The trailer itself is enough to understand why audiences at Sundance couldn't stop buzzing about the chemistry between the two male leads and how wonderfully they play their parts. Plus, Sufjan Stevens is doing the soundtrack. I mean, it's delightful! Basically I'm already obsessed with this modern gay love story. And you're about to be, too.
Watch the trailer below.
Then remember that this is Armie Hammer's year. And then go watch Tom Ford's A Single Man while you wait for Call Me By Your Name's release on November 24.
Also, enjoy this photo of Hammer and Chamalet together at the Berlin premiere.
