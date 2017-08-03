Cara Delevingne has proven herself to be a total hair chameleon. In just the last year alone, she’s had a sandy blond lob, short platinum shag, and straight-up buzzcut — proving that she can pull of any style. But if you thought her Met Gala bedazzled shave was your favorite hair moment, you haven't seen her hair from last night’s Valerian premiere in Mexico City.
The model and actress walked the red carpet with a brand-new hair color or bubblegum pink and metallic silver — and it is good. The style comes from celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who's also worked with celebrities like Brie Larson and Emma Stone. And she's been making a point lately to show off just how versatile Delevingne’s short hair can be.
In the past few weeks, Roszak has posted pictures of Delevingne with bangs, sculpted finger waves, and chunky glitter. And last night, the hairstylist took to Instagram to share Delevingne’s new pink and silver frosted 'do.
“Pink and silver foxy tonight in Mexico City. Last premiere of the tour,” she wrote in the caption. “Short hair is incredibly versatile. For any woman considering the chop, DO IT!”
You don’t have to tell us twice — we know it's badass. Of course, by the time we print out a photo copy of this hairstyle to bring to our own colorists, Delevingne will already be 30 steps ahead of us with a new look — and looking gorgeous, no doubt.
