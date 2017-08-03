We'll Never See This Beloved GOT Character On The Show Again

During this week's episode of Game of Thrones, we sadly said goodbye to two badass characters, Lady Olenna Tyrell and Tyene Sand. Because both were poisoned, we were positive that they would soon die and most likely not be seen again in the series. It turns out, however, that there's another Game of Thrones woman who will not be back, and that's Ellaria Sand.
In "The Queen's Justice," Ellaria and her daughter Tyene were brought to Cersei as a gift from Euron Greyjoy. In order to get revenge on Ellaria for killing her daughter Myrcella, the current occupant of the Iron Throne poisons Tyene, and leaves her and her mother locked up in a cell together. Ellaria will be forced to watch her daughter die and then watch Tyene's body rot, which is possibly on of the most disturbing punishments we've seen in the show.
At the end of the episode, however, it was unclear what would happen to Ellaria. She was not herself poisoned, so her fate wasn't as obvious as Tyene's. Recently, Indria Varma, the actress who plays Ellaria Sand, shed light of the character's future when she told Entertainment Weekly that Ellaria's role in the game has officially come to an end.
As we know is always the case with character deaths on Game of Thrones, Indria Varma said she found out that her character's storyline was going to end when both the showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, called her. When she got the news, the actress said she wasn't heartbroken because she expected it. She explained, "Obviously there’s lots of trimming going on. It’s all coming to a head and you have to get rid of less important characters that the audience hasn’t had the chance to invest in as much." Varma did have one request for the the showrunners, though. The actress told EW that she wanted her character to die onscreen, but that actually didn't end up happening. During this part of the interview, Varma confirmed that she would not be returning to the show. She said, "But of course I don’t die on screen. I stay alive, I’m just not going to reappear. I think it’s really clever."
Though we do agree that the way Ellaria is kill-off is clever in the most disturbing way possible because we're forced to have our imaginations fill in the details of what happens, we can't help but wish this strong woman went out with more of a bang. For several seasons, we've seen the Mother of the Sand Snakes ruthlessly seek revenge for the death of her lover, and even before Prince Oberyn's death, Ellaria had an attractive and fiery personality. Because of that, her wasting away in a dungeon out of sight and out of our mind's seems all the more cruel.
