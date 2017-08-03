We'll Never See This Beloved GOT Character On The Show Again

Though we do agree that the way Ellaria is kill-off is clever in the most disturbing way possible because we're forced to have our imaginations fill in the details of what happens, we can't help but wish this strong woman went out with more of a bang. For several seasons, we've seen the Mother of the Sand Snakes ruthlessly seek revenge for the death of her lover, and even before Prince Oberyn's death, Ellaria had an attractive and fiery personality. Because of that, her wasting away in a dungeon out of sight and out of our mind's seems all the more cruel.