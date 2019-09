We'll Never See This Beloved GOT Character On The Show Again

As we know is always the case with character deaths on Game of Thrones , Indria Varma said she found out that her character's storyline was going to end when both the showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, called her. When she got the news, the actress said she wasn't heartbroken because she expected it. She explained, "Obviously there’s lots of trimming going on. It’s all coming to a head and you have to get rid of less important characters that the audience hasn’t had the chance to invest in as much." Varma did have one request for the the showrunners, though. The actress told EW that she wanted her character to die onscreen, but that actually didn't end up happening. During this part of the interview, Varma confirmed that she would not be returning to the show. She said, "But of course I don’t die on screen. I stay alive, I’m just not going to reappear. I think it’s really clever."