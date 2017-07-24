This Is How You Find Out Your GOT Character Is Going To Get Killed Off

So, both David Benioff and D.B. Weiss called Henwick to break the news and asked her to return to film Nymeria's final scene so that viewers would get some resolution and not be left forever wonder what happened to the Sand Snake. However, that almost didn't happen because Henwick was just too busy. At the time, she was filming Marvel's Iron Fist in New York and wasn't sure she would be able to get time away to film her scenes for Game Of Thrones. In the end, she was able to secure a release on two weekends, and though her death scene was supposed to be more drawn out, they were able to film a quicker version of the Sand Snake's death.