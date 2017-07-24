This Is How You Find Out Your GOT Character Is Going To Get Killed Off

If you tuned into watch the second episode of Game of Throne’s seventh season last night, you know that two of the Sand Snakes, Nymeria and Obara, were killed by the violent and vengeful Euron Greyjoy. We're certainly sad to see two extremely skilled women warriors exit the show, but Jessica Henwick, the actress who played Nymeria Sand, was actually ready to let the character go because of her busy filming schedule. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henwick explained how she found out that her character was going to be killed off the show and how she managed to squeeze filming Nymeria's final scenes into her tight schedule.
An FYI to all the Game Of Thrones actors out there, the actress that played Oberyn Martell's whip-wielding daughter says you know your character's time is coming to an end when you get a call from BOTH showrunners. She explained in her interview, "As soon as you hear that more than one of them is on the call you know what that means. If it’s just one they’re probably talking about the story. But if it’s both of them then you know."
So, both David Benioff and D.B. Weiss called Henwick to break the news and asked her to return to film Nymeria's final scene so that viewers would get some resolution and not be left forever wonder what happened to the Sand Snake. However, that almost didn't happen because Henwick was just too busy. At the time, she was filming Marvel's Iron Fist in New York and wasn't sure she would be able to get time away to film her scenes for Game Of Thrones. In the end, she was able to secure a release on two weekends, and though her death scene was supposed to be more drawn out, they were able to film a quicker version of the Sand Snake's death.
Even though Nymeria's death scene was cut a bit short, it seems it was no less brutal to film. Henwick said of filming, "It was one of the few occasions where it was more intense on set than it will be on screen... For this, the audience can’t feel the heat on their face from the pyrotechnics going off or feel the wave machine trying to knock us off our feet, or the sweat dripping off our faces." It's rough that the actress had to fly back and forth between New York and Belfast and deal wigs catching fire, but we're selfishly glad Nymeria didn't suffer too badly.
