Selena Gomez refuses to be defined by her relationships.
The multi-hyphenate talent is featured on September's InStyle cover, and she got real with the magazine about everything from anxiety to her relationship with The Weeknd. In the interview, Gomez told InStyle's editor in chief, Laura Brown, why she would never depend on a man (or anyone else) to complete her.
When Brown noted that Gomez seemed super happy with the rapper, she agreed that she is — but she also issued a caveat about her relationship.
"I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy," Gomez told InStyle. "I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense.. I'm lucky, because he's more of a best friend than anything else."
Advertisement
Not being codependent seems to be working out for the rapper, too. The Weeknd is featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's September issue, along with supermodels Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima.
Gomez also talked to InStyle about the 90 days she spent in treatment for lupus and its side effects, including anxiety.
"It's so weird, how one year can change everything. Last year, I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could've done," she told Brown. "I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot. Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I'm in a really, really healthy place."
The InStyle September issue hits newsstands August 11 — until then, you can read the cover interview here.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement