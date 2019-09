This Woman's Eyebrow Microblading Horror Story Is The Scariest We've Seen

Today's cautionary tale comes to us by way of Amanda Coats of Melbourne, Australia, who shared her experience at a salon named Cosmetics Tattoo Victoria in a Facebook post that has since been hidden . "I ended up with a severe infection from clinic and the skin was just falling away and my eyes blew up," she wrote, referencing a series of photos. Coats then claimed that the eyebrow specialist was very "rushed, going in and out of the room attending to other clients during my procedure and also doing another eyebrow tattoo at the same time," and that she didn't switch into new gloves in between clients. (We've reached out to the salon for comment.) If you can barely sit through a PG-13 horror movie without squirming in your seat, well, you might want to stop while you're ahead.