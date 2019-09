Ikea's New Products Look WAY More Expensive Than They Are

The lush styling of the brand's August catalog shows us that if anything, the Swedish chain is on-trend: The millennial pink- painted rooms, flamingo decor, and abundance of palm prints evokes the Beverly Hills Hotel -inspired decor trend that's all the rage right now. Tropical touches aside, the new catalog also brings forth a few highly functional products — from sustainable dining chairs to ottomans with generous storage space — that can pass for high end designer pieces. Click through for a highlight of what will be hitting Ikea stores (and online) this coming month.