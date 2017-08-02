Story from Home

Ikea's New Products Look WAY More Expensive Than They Are

Venus Wong
Ikea's design ethos is usually summed up as sleek, functional, and minimalist. But, if you think you know the furniture brand's look like the back of your hand, think again: For the month of August, the retailer is rolling out a collection of home furnishings in deep, saturated hues and golden accents — a stark departure from its typical neutral, Nordic-chic aesthetic.
The lush styling of the brand's August catalog shows us that if anything, the Swedish chain is on-trend: The millennial pink-painted rooms, flamingo decor, and abundance of palm prints evokes the Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired decor trend that's all the rage right now. Tropical touches aside, the new catalog also brings forth a few highly functional products — from sustainable dining chairs to ottomans with generous storage space — that can pass for high end designer pieces. Click through for a highlight of what will be hitting Ikea stores (and online) this coming month.