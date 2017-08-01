31 Perfect Looks To Copy This August

Am I the only one who just isn't ready to think about their fall wardrobe just yet? Maybe it has something to do with the heat and humidity in New York City, but my browser tabs are still full of one-piece bathing suits and strapless dresses — and the idea of buying (let alone wearing) a coat or pair of boots it but a twinkle in my eye. The thing is: That's just not how I shop, nor do I want to. Why should I spend the last month of summer thinking about what I'm wearing next month, when I could be planning out what I'm wearing next weekend? And what I'm wearing next weekend is probably something with as little fabric as possible.