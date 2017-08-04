Dog days of August? More like broad days. That's right — kickass women are ruling our lives this month, from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's new gut-wrencher Detroit to Halle Berry taking us on the road towards revenge in Kidnap.
But women aren't just killing it on the big screen in August. Kesha finally gifts us with her long-awaited album Rainbow, and the already released singles "Praying" and "Learn To Let Go" have already left us craving much more.
Other highlights include Aubrey Plaza obsessively (and dangerously) stalking Elizabeth Olsen in Ingrid Goes West, the MTV Video Music Awards hosted by Katy Perry, and new fiction by Jenny Zhang.
Let these ladies heat you up as summer waves goodbye.
Read These Stories Next: