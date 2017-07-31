Acknowledging her own outstanding financial success and business prowess, Williams says she plans to use her influential position as a board member for Survey Monkey to promote equal pay and see that the gap is closed as soon as possible. "I want to bring my perspective and experiences as an athlete, an entrepreneur and a black woman to the boardroom and help create a more inclusive environment in this white, male-dominated industry," she writes. "And I want every woman of color to do the same. Every step forward you take is two steps of progress for womankind. Let today serve as a reminder that we have a voice. We deserve equal pay for our mothers, our wives, our daughters, our nieces, friends, and colleagues—but mostly, for ourselves."