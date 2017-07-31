Laverne Cox Shut Down A Comedian For Joking He'd Kill A Transgender Partner

why are [black] men so obsessed with being ignorant? idegaf about political correctness, but it's this fixation on this narrative. pic.twitter.com/U94iUB2o4k— T$BIGGIESMALLS (@fatfemme) July 29, 2017
After taking several deep breaths I just got teary thinking about all my sisters experiencing violence, beaten, raped, murdered and some https://t.co/QyNXp11ysL— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
I think what's also so upsetting for me is @janetmock was on that show last week with so much love brilliance and trans 101 education and— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Some folks think it's ok to joke about wanting to kill us. We have free speech but that speech has consequences and trans folks are— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Experiencing the negative consequences with our lives. It hurts my spirit cause this isn't funny. Our lives matter. Trans murder isn't a— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
I think the issue is when this kind of violence is expressed publicly and goes unchallenged.This is why I am speaking up to challenge It, to https://t.co/YLNE6uUPsz— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017