Laverne Cox Shut Down A Comedian For Joking He'd Kill A Transgender Partner

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Brian Killian/WireImage.
During a recent appearance on morning show "The Breakfast Club," comedian Lil Duval joked that he'd murder a partner if he learned they were transgender. Needless to say, that transphobic "joke" hasn't gone over well.
Laverne Cox and Janet Mock, who are both trans women, have both spoken out against Duval's comments. The comedian, whose given name is Roland Powell, made the comments on the talk show last week.
"That ain't a girl. That a boy. We not having sex," Lil Duval said when the show's hosts asked him what he'd do if he met a transgender woman who didn't immediately disclose the sex she was born with.
"This might sound messed up. and I don't care: She dying," Lil Duval said on the show. "I can't deal with that... You manipulated me to believe in this thing, my mind, I can't... I'm gay now!"
To the show's credit, one of the hosts did respond to Lil Duval's comments at that point, saying, "No you're not, she's a woman!" Still, some of the other hosts appear to be laughing at his remarks.
Cox responded to the video, which was shared on Twitter, saying it made her "teary" to think of the violence transgender people often face.
Mock also criticized Lil Duval's comments in an essay for Allure. The interview is especially personal for the author and TV host — Mock herself appeared on "The Breakfast Club" a week before the comedian did. In fact, host Charlamagne tha God actually held Mock's book cover up to Lil Duval, pressing him to confirm that Mock is "pretty."
"Just because you find me and my sisters attractive does not mean we desire you," Mock wrote in her essay. "I am an accomplished, beautiful black trans woman. Your willful ignorance will not stop me from being exactly who I am. My sisters and I are here and we exist, and you will not diminish our light and our brilliance."
If you are a trans person thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis, please call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860 for confidential support from other trans individuals.
