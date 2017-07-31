Some celebrities are known for their signature hair color just as much as their day jobs. Take Paris Hilton, for example, who recently took the internet by surprise when she debuted a much darker dye job. That’s exactly what's happening with Shakira. The singer has had blond hair — in varying lengths and styles — for nearly two decades. Until now.
Over the weekend, the singer took to her Instagram to share pictures of her on the set of the music video for "Pierro Fiel" — with a hard-to-miss red hair color. “Redheads have more fun,” she captioned a re-gram from fellow musician Nicky Jam.
We can’t help but wonder if this drastic new 'do is actually the works of a little wig magic. We’ve been fooled by celebrity wigs in the past, after all, and we can’t quite imagine Shakira parting ways with her iconic blond color. Either way, the new dye job looks hot — and, if the reactions on Instagram and 1 million-plus likes are any indication, we're not the only ones who think that.
“I like red more than blonde,” one user commented. “I hope it’s not a wig?.” Others compared this red colour to the one she wore in her 1998 music video for “Ojos Así," which came out right before Shakira launched into international superstardom.
So yes: Blond might be Shakira’s trademark hair color, but this darker red hue is definitely channeling an edgier "She Wolf." And we’re not mad at that.
