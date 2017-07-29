As we eagerly await Rachel Lindsey hand-delivering her final rose, there’s another couple we’re determined to see at the altar: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi.
In March, the season 21 stars aired their union to a national audience. Now, nearly five months later, Bachelor Nation fans are thirsty for a wedding.
“Nothing’s changed,” Viall said to reporters this week as noted by People.“I think it’s always important to take things slow.” The Bachelor’s season 21 stars are determined to break The Bachelor breakup curse as a life post-competition has seen its fair share of broken engagements.
In May, Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins called it quits, after filming a TV show that followd their relationship after The Bachelor. Both Grimaldi and Viall have sought out the former couple for advice. "Being a part of the Bachelor world and dating in the real world, it's… relationships are hard. And a lot of relationships, unfortunately, don't work out," Viall said to E! News in June. "Some relationships, if you're lucky, do. And that's the same outside of the Bachelor world and that's the same in the Bachelor world. Ben and Lauren, we had a chance to hang out with a little bit. They're great people, and I know they both gave it their all in that relationship."
It isn’t the first time Viall has hinted that he and his fiancée weren’t interested in the shot-gun wedding culture that often precedes the final rose ceremony. In a number of interviews, the 36-year-old has shared tidbits about how he’s getting to know his new lady. Grimaldi also packed up and left her native Montréal to be with Viall in L.A. just a few months ago.
Had these two lovebirds met outside of the reality TV limelight, their relationship-to-altar timeline seems pretty normal. Maybe we all need to chill out with the rumors?
