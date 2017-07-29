Why Did Rachel Lindsay Skip Out On Her Engagement Party?

In a few more weeks we’ll finally learn who Rachel Lindsay hands that final rose to on The Bachelorette. At this point, it's anyone’s guess. However, you can be sure of one thing: whether you’re a reality TV star or not, your besties will always be up for a celebration.
According to E! News, Lindsay’s Bachelor Nation crew, including Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode, and Sarah Vendal decided to get together and throw an engagement party for their BFF. Except there was one major problem: Lindsay never showed up.
While a missing in action bride-to-be for an engagement party may not seem like a major deal, this was different. This celebration was at the Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Not your typical run-of-the-mill local engagement hang.
In a post shared on Instagram, Waters shared a photo of herself and the girls on the beach, noting her bestie’s absence. “Celebrating @therachlindsay engagement without @therachlindsay,” read the caption. Here’s hoping the whole skipping out on parties thing isn’t a foreshadowing of a runaway bride situation.
Goode's Instagram revealed that Lindsay did make it out for birthday celebration for Gates with several of the girls last week in L.A.
Loch — one of the jilted partygoers — may have spilled the tea on the finale earlier this week. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Loch shared a few casual details about her bestie and her new fiancé’s busy schedule. “They are going to Dallas to have a party there. He gets to meet all of her friends and non-Bachelor people, too," Loch said. "And then they're going to Miami after that to have an engagement party there, too."
It’s worth noting that one of the men Lindsay currently has her heart set on is from Miami. Way to go Astrid.
if that's not enough tea, the Men Tell All episode airs on Monday. We can already promise more spillage.
