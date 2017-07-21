When you say "I love you" for the first time, there's supposed to be fireworks. There's supposed to be magic. Or at least, that's what all the storybooks say. In real life, the other person is at least supposed to give an indication that there's reciprocal feelings. Not on The Bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay has to keep those lips shut so that the grand finale will be a surprise to the rest of us. So, when Eric tells her that he's in love with her, all she can do is nod.
As an attorney, Lindsay has to hit witnesses hard and ask the tough questions. It's only natural that while having one-on-one time with potential hubby Eric, that she gets down to business.
“We’re down to the wire, which is insane," she said. "My question to you is, do you have any fears because you haven’t been in love? Do you feel like you’re ready to leap forward?”
Some guys, including Eric, would typically be intimidated by this question. Fears? Thoughts of the future? No, thanks.
This time, however, Eric steps up to the plate and pretty much knocks it out of the ballpark.
“You embody everything I would want in a wife,” he tells her. “I’m just here to say, I’m in love with you…. I love you.”
Double "I love you"!
Rachel's reaction? She lets a sweet smile wash over her face and, by looks of it, tries to contain herself. But is she containing her love for him or how much she wants to be with Peter right now? Her poker face is unclockable. She stares him down for a little bit until the two break out into laughter and kiss. I have to admit that they're pretty cute.
Undoubtedly, this isn't the only sweet moment that Lindsay will be having with an attractive suitor in next week's episode of The Bachelorette. Eric still has Peter and Bryan to contend with.
