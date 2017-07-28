The New Age Ingredient That'll Clear Your Breakouts — & Your Mind

The first time I encountered sage was in college. My hippie roommate fed me a lot of New Age rituals that I never bought into — until she smudged our new house. "We have to let the bad out, so the good will come in," she cooed. Five years later, and I sage my apartment regularly to cleanse and refresh — and now, sort of, my skin, too.
More often than not, mystical, gemstone-infused, energetically-blessed beauty products are gimmicks (and they're everywhere lately). But sage actually boasts some big benefits for your complexion.
How legit is it exactly? Just as tried-and-true as tea tree oil for your pimples or rose water for dullness. Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, says, "Sage is used in a variety of skin-care products for its pleasant aroma, anti-aging, and antimicrobial properties. Loaded with antioxidants, it helps produce skin inflammation and promote healthy collagen production." Another win: Hope Gillerman, founder of H. Gillerman Organics, explained on the So Retrograde podcast that the essential oil is just as soothing aromatically as it is topically.
So if you need to Zen out and clear your breakouts, click ahead for the products that'll do both.