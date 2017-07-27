A Bunch Of Kardashian-Jenner Exes Were Just At The Same Party

The Kardashians are no doubt the most formidable posse in America right now, but there's one group that's probably not too far behind: their exes. Perhaps the only thing more interesting than being a part of the Kardashian clan is being booted from the Kardashian clan, which is why we wish we were invited to the event that brought Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, and Tyga all together on Wednesday night so we could ask them so many questions.
According to People, these celebs gathered together for the launch of the iGoLive app in Los Angeles, and rubbed elbows while chatting to the press about their lives.
"I'm doing good," Chyna told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just feeling blessed right now. I'm so excited to be here."
Chyna was last in the news after Rob Kardashian posted nude photos of her on Instagram and Twitter without her consent. She successfully secured a restraining order against her ex, but told ET that they're in a fine place.
"We're good," she revealed. "We have a baby together, you know?"
Speaking of exes, Tyga, who shares a child with Chyna and recently split from Kylie Jenner, was also on the red carpet. However, this didn't dampen Chyna's spirits. She was all smiles when she took a photo with Lamar Odom, another Kardashian ex, who was in a relationship with Khloé. Between the three of them, these people probably had a lot to talk about — not to mention some extensive NDAs.
Although the event was ripe for drama, Chyna has moved on from all of that. She's more concerned about her children ("Oh my god! Like, they're amazing, yeah," she gushed. "They're doing well. They're doing well for sure.") and being "positive and working my brand."
"That's really all I can do right now," she added to ET. "And being a good mother, of course."
But if Chyna ever does feel like dishing some drama, my email's always open.
