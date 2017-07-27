Rihanna Met With The President Of France Today Because She's A Very Big Deal

Despite less than stellar box office numbers of her new film, Valerian, Robyn Rihanna Fenty appears unbothered this week. Or better yet, more concerned with other matters. The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer has bigger fish to fry and she’s doing it all in Paris.
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss global education. On June 25, the Work singer tweeted at a number of world leaders asking for their commitment to education reform. Macron was one of those leaders, “will France commit to #FundEducation?” she asked him.
After the two met on Wednesday, Rihanna addressed journalists outside of the Elysee Palace. "We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September," according to Reuters. Soon Marcon sent out a tweet affirming the meeting. “Committed with @GlblCtzn, @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation. 264M children are out of school: let's take up this challenge,” he said.
The Clara Lionel Foundation (@ClaraLionelFdn) is a nonprofit founded by Rihanna in 2012. The organization focuses on supporting and funding effective education, health, and emergency response programs worldwide. Riri also became the global ambassador for the Global Partnership For Education in September of 2016.
“Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacronand Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!”
Considering Rihanna tweeted at several leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, can we expect to see a few more high-profile meetings on her agenda?
