Rihanna Met With The President Of France Today Because She's A Very Big Deal

After the two met on Wednesday, Rihanna addressed journalists outside of the Elysee Palace. "We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September," according to Reuters. Soon Macron sent out a tweet affirming the meeting. “Committed with @GlblCtzn @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation . 264M children are out of school: let's take up this challenge,” he said.