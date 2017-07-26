Christina Aguilera's Son Needs His Own Dance Team, STAT

A lot of celebrity children take after their talented parents. Their DNA means that they are a bit pre-destined to end up in the spotlight, even if it's for a brief amount of time — perhaps even the length of an Instagram video.
Yesterday, Christina Aguilera shared a short but sweet video of her son filling in for her at rehearsal with her back-up dancers at the studio. In the clip, Max, 9, is standing in the center of Aguilera's dance team when his mom's hit 2006 hit song "Ain't No Other Man" starts being piped through the speakers. Using a water bottle as a fill-in microphone, the pre-teen starts mouthing all the words to the track. He even starts throwing in a few original dance moves, which are a combination of hip-hop, and even breakdancing (a little).
Advertisement
The 36-year-old singer shared the video on her Instagram, clearly proud of her offspring's budding choreography skills. He can really keep up with the professionals.
But most importantly: he looks like he is having the time of his life. Next, I want to see Max's interpretative dancing to his mom's new music, which she's been teasing for a while.
Aguilera and her son are constantly sharing sweet moments together, but as it is with many celebrities' children, only a few photos ever make it onto social media for fans to see. The other recent photo she shared was from a patriotic pic the Fourth of July. Accompanying her and Max her son with ex- Jordan Bratman) are Matt Rutler, her fiancé, and their daughter Summer, who will turn 3 in August.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement