Jennifer Lopez Had The BEST 48th Birthday

The couple reportedly began dating earlier this year and made their status red-carpet official after attending the Met Gala. Despite the retired pro athlete’s long-time celebrity status, he wasn’t prepared for his girlfriend’s level of fame. “We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!'" he said to Jimmy Fallon in an interview earlier this year