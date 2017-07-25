Jennifer Lopez Had The BEST 48th Birthday

Whether or not you’re a sucker for astrology or feel like it’s utter BS just know this: it’s officially “Leo SZN.” And one of the most beautiful new couples to ever ‘ship also share the same birthday week (and astro sign): Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
While the verdict may still be out on the defining traits of a Leo persona, just know that they hate to be ignored. Which means, the idea of quietly celebrating another rotation around the sun is simply not an option. Case-in-point: J-Rod.
Over the weekend, J.Lo and A-Rod posted a few photos from their early birthday celebration. Lopez turns 48 today, while Rodriguez turns 41.It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that both look young enough to get carded.
In a sweet post shared on his Instagram, Rodriguez said, ““Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos #305.” In the image the couple appeared glammed up and ready for a night out.
The couple reportedly began dating earlier this year and made their status red-carpet official after attending the Met Gala. Despite the retired pro athlete’s long-time celebrity status, he wasn’t prepared for his girlfriend’s level of fame. “We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!'" he said to Jimmy Fallon in an interview earlier this year.
The two also have two children from prior relationships. Lopez has 9-year-old twins (Maximilian David and Emme Maribel). While Rodriguez is the father of two daughters, a 9-year-old Ella Alexander and 12-year-old Natasha Alexander.
Ahead, check out a few photos from the lovebirds' special night out.