In a new sneak peek at Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, one of the final three contestants gets more than a little catty about his rival for Rachel Lindsay's heart. Maybe Peter Kraus is feeling a bit outmatched by the other man, or maybe there's something more to his comments.
"Is this the matching watch?" Kraus asked looking at Bryan Abasolo's infamous watch as the latter prepares to leave with Lindsay on a date.
Eric Bigger then explained to viewers his feelings about the symbolism of Lindsay's gift and seems neutral about Abasolo. "That's a nice watch, I am not mad at you, brother," Bigger said. "Do your thing. If she didn't wear the watch and he had his, it wouldn't mean anything. But she wore the watch. See what I'm saying?"
But seeing Lindsay and Abasolo wear the pieces that she bought them in Geneva seems to have triggered something stronger in Kraus.
"It's like, damn, dude," Kraus said to the camera."That's a little ballsy, and it's annoying."
Watch out, Bryan. Peter is NOT a fan. ? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PJIZsKmCYB— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 22, 2017
Talking to Bigger after Lindsay and Abasolo left, he went further. "We already know, I've made it very clear that I'm not the biggest fan of Bryan," Kraus said. "He's got his confident Miami swagger. But in Miami there's a lot of fake boobs, fake asses, and fake cheeks, so what that swagger is, I don't know."
That is an odd insult to throw. Is he accusing the chiropractor of having had plastic surgery? Or is the Wisconsin businessman insulting all of Miami? We're genuinely not sure.
"After today we'll see how smooth he is," Bigger said, by way of agreement, which makes a little bit more sense, as the visit to Lindsay's family would be a good test of any man.
As for Kraus, this kind of talk is fodder for our earlier theory that he is being set up to be the next Bachelor, what with all of his walls that need to be torn down. On the other hand, he's really cute shopping for baby clothing with Lindsay in this clip, so what do we know?
