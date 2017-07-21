Maria Menounos Spoke Out About Her Brain Tumor Surgery

The journalist revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The news came after Menounos was caring for her mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in September. Menounos started experiencing some of the symptoms she'd seen in her mom, like headaches and dizziness, so she pointed it out to her doctor. Fortunately, Menounos' tumor wasn't cancerous, but she still needed to have it removed by a seven-hour surgery last month.