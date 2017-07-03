Maria Menounos Announces She's Battling A Brain Tumor

According to People, Menounos started noticing something was off with her health in February. "I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she told the magazine. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.” When she was diagnosed, she admitted that she didn't cry. "I actually laughed,” she said. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”